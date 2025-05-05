Last updated:
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
Accessory
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Paradise Plus - Madison
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 1
6642 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI
License 85-4167356
StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
monday
10:30am - 10pm
tuesday
10:30am - 10pm
wednesday
10:30am - 10pm
thursday
10:30am - 10pm
friday
10:30am - 10pm
saturday
10:30am - 10pm
sunday
10:30am - 9pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Open until 10pm CT
Promotions at Paradise Plus - Madison
Updates from Paradise Plus - Madison
1 Review of Paradise Plus - Madison
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere