tinybuck on September 11, 2019

If you have not come here, GO! And make sure and see STACI she is the BEST budtender and employee of this dispensary, as well as the most professional and BEST service I have received at a dispensary! She is beyond educated in the weed/cbd world and knows the best of the best to fit anyones budget! Seriously go see her NOW! :) love ya Staci!