Parlour is one of the nicest shops I have been in. I love this place. Fantastic weed in every jar. I believe are man was Nate. Great guy that knows his stuff. I love the vibe and atmosphere of this shop. It is one on one customer service with excellent deals offered daily..... YO SENIORS ! Every Wed is 20% off. Live Big!
barbie0309
on September 17, 2019
Love this place...special thanks to Kelly and Staci always helpful!
Bugslife
on September 13, 2019
This place is amazing. the 100$ OZ are so worth it. Love that theres a place with quality for a low price. The people are helpful, it's an overall great experience.
tinybuck
on September 11, 2019
If you have not come here, GO! And make sure and see STACI she is the BEST budtender and employee of this dispensary, as well as the most professional and BEST service I have received at a dispensary! She is beyond educated in the weed/cbd world and knows the best of the best to fit anyones budget! Seriously go see her NOW! :) love ya Staci!
drewfu
on September 10, 2019
Down to earth associates in a comfortable atmosphere!
kaybee8ty4
on September 8, 2019
Fast service, well staffed. Pre weighed product. Friendly staff.
bamason62
on August 31, 2019
Joel is great!
Dispensary said:
Bamason62, You've been randomely selected for one of our giveaways! Stop by and claim your prize with your Leafly Username!
Jdmanning
on July 18, 2019
great place
Mjfan101
on July 17, 2019
Very poor quality and customer service. I won’t be returning or recommending this shop.