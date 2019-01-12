79 products
Extended Holiday Hours!
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
During December only we will be open 10am-7pm on Saturdays and Sundays!
Staff picks
Brandywine (IH)
from Patriot Care
16.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Green Ribbon #8 (H)
from Patriot Care
14.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies (I) Syringe
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
67.6%
THC
7%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$630.5 ml
In-store only
All Products
Triple Whammy (H)
from The Heirloom Collective
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry (I)
from Unknown Brand
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Kitchen Sink (I)
from Unknown Brand
16.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Sundae (Hybrid) (1/8OZ Only)
from The Heirloom Collective
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie (SH) (1 gram packaging only)
from In Good Health
16.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Death Star (IH)
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
13.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Blues (IH)
from In Good Health
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Ice (SH)
from In Good Health
16%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Stardawg (SH)
from Revolutionary Clinics
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Zour Apples (IH)
from Unknown Brand
17.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Face Off OG (H)
from Sira Naturals
13.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
3 Chems (80/20 Indica) (1/8OZ and 1/4OZ Only)
from Sira Naturals
16.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Big Baby Slice (Hybrid) (1/8oz Only)
from Unknown Brand
14.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CBD GOD (CBD Indica)
from Garden Remedies
2.9%
THC
9.4%
CBD
$251/16 OZ
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Hurkle (CBD 1:1)
from Sira Naturals
13.7%
THC
12.3%
CBD
$75¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Kimbo Kush (70/30 Indica)
from Mayflower Medicinals
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Tardis (SH)
from Sira Naturals
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Big Baby (H) Wax
from Sira Naturals
80.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
3 Gorilla (H) Wax
from Sira Naturals
87.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Nano Tincture Raspberry-Lemon (THC)
from In Good Health
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$3610 ml
In-store only
Sativa Moonrocks (S)
from Sira Naturals
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Cookies and Cream (H) Distillate Applicator
from Revolutionary Clinics
84.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$660.5 ml
In-store only
Acapulco Gold (S) Syringe
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
78.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$630.5 ml
In-store only
NF1 (S) Syringe
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
68.3%
THC
7.2%
CBD
$630.5 ml
In-store only
Cheesy Headband (H) Syringe
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
66.4%
THC
2.8%
CBD
$630.5 ml
In-store only
RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) Syringe
from In Good Health
77.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$560.5 ml
In-store only
Pineapple Durban (SH) Distillate Applicator
from Revolutionary Clinics
84.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$660.5 ml
In-store only
Mr. Clean (SH) Distillate Application
from Revolutionary Clinics
88.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$660.5 ml
In-store only
Cherry On Top (H) Terp Sauce
from Sira Naturals
60.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
FULL SPECTRUM BOOSTER SYRINGE (H)
from Sira Naturals
65.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$600.5 mL
In-store only
24K (IH) Bubble Hash
from Sira Naturals
64.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Chuck OG (H) Bubble Hash
from Sira Naturals
61.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Chuck OG
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
3 Gorillas (H) Bubble Hash
from Sira Naturals
63.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Kitchen Sink Sugar (H)
from The Heirloom Collective
70.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Triple Whammy/ Gelato Sugar (H)
from The Heirloom Collective
59.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
House Blend Rosin (H)
from The Heirloom Collective
59.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Mother of Grapes (H) Terp Sause
from Sira Naturals
69.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
