MuckyJunior on July 24, 2019

Patriot used to be the best back when I used to travel to the Lowel location from Northampton..but since Greenfield,it has gone way,WAY downhill as far as strain quality,amount of strain choices,and lack of consistency as far as stock.No more great strains like SWAMP THING,FRENCH TOAST,EXTREME CREAM (which were my all time favorites back in the lowel ma days). Maybe someday they will get It (back)together..,I am sorry PC,I just have to be HONEST as I have been here,and honest in life altogether.therefore,Its not personal.So I wonder...did Patriot just stop CARING ? Get it back,& please reconsider a total overhaul,& get back to your roots that made me fall in love w PC in the first place. Please,Come back to me my fellow Patriot care givers.