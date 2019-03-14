Sabby69
Great selection! 😁
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.8
10 reviews
Great selection! 😁
Pricey but worth it. The Gelato Sundae is 🔥
Very good service I would suggest this dispensary to anyone from Massachusetts. I been to multiple dispensaries and they are by far the best I been to. The security and staff are really professional, nice, and helpful.
really going down hill. no more samples to SEE what you're buying? awful idea. selection got bigger, but quality has gone down. excitedly bought a 1/4 for $75. should have known better. tiny buds with lots of stem and an insane amount of leaf. not worth the "savings". every time I've gone back, I've been more disappointed than before. won't be back again.
I go here only for The heirloom collective bud (my favorite “brand” so far...).
I am writing a second review since they have greatly improved in the last 2 months! I freaking love the prerolls here and the 5 packs are amazing when they have a strain I like. The singles are nice when I want to sample something I have not tried. Selection and customer service have been great each of my last 4 visits since deciding to give them another go. Also sweet that they have a ridiculous selection of bud to choose from and you can buy a full oz.
Not very good at all! $96 for a 0.5 gram Pax Era Pod? $20 cheaper elsewhere. Out of all the dispensaries I've bought from, this was by far the worst of them all.
Patriot used to be the best back when I used to travel to the Lowel location from Northampton..but since Greenfield,it has gone way,WAY downhill as far as strain quality,amount of strain choices,and lack of consistency as far as stock.No more great strains like SWAMP THING,FRENCH TOAST,EXTREME CREAM (which were my all time favorites back in the lowel ma days). Maybe someday they will get It (back)together..,I am sorry PC,I just have to be HONEST as I have been here,and honest in life altogether.therefore,Its not personal.So I wonder...did Patriot just stop CARING ? Get it back,& please reconsider a total overhaul,& get back to your roots that made me fall in love w PC in the first place. Please,Come back to me my fellow Patriot care givers.
Menu is smaller than some of the others in the are, products are good but some the pricing is a little wacky. Staff was friendly enough. No waiting any time I have been. Parking is confusing at first, but ok once you know what is going on. Not the nicest exterior. Inside is ok but small.
Not bad, not great. Decent variety, but steep prices. Parking is awkward, overall average for the area.