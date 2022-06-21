I stopped in on opening weekend and this place is awesome - best dispensary in Carlsbad! The staff was friendly, the weed is dank, and the selection of edibles is the best in town. Make sure to grab a pre-roll too, only 7$
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.