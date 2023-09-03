COME BY AND SEE US IN Clovis Closely bordering Texas, Clovis is known for nearby Cannon Air Force Base and its ties to early rock music. In the 1950s and ’60s, the Norman Petty Recording Studio brought in Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, Waylon Jennings, and a long list of well-known artists. Today, the area hosts rodeos and music festivals and offers plenty to explore. Check out Ned Houk Memorial Park for over 3,200 acres of hiking, ATVs, and horseback riding trails. Visit the Hillcrest Park Zoo for exotic wildlife or stop and see the Windrush Alpacas. When in Clovis DON’T MISS OUT ON A VISIT TO PECOS VALLEY PRODUCTION FOR ALL OF YOUR MEDICINAL MARIJUANA NEEDS. Pecos Valley Production is delighted to be a part of the Clovis community, supporting the health and wellness of our friends, neighbors, and MMJ cardholders from New Mexico and across the country. You’ll find us at 5021 N. Prince St where our welcoming staff, high-quality cannabis products, and dedication to natural remedies and personalized treatment best achieve your goals. Pecos Valley Production has expanded our existing 15,000 square-foot facility to include a 40,000 square-foot state-of-the-art Greenhouse. Indoor and outdoor cultivation capabilities and 1500 gorgeous plants, sun-grown on two acres of rich land in the Pecos River Valley yield premium medicinal cannabis. We further showcase an array of popular manufacturers, rounding out a truly impressive selection of smokable flower, consistent pre-rolls, discreet tinctures, modern vapes, high-THC extracts and concentrates, curative topicals, so many edibles, accessories, and more! If you are around Clovis, NM and you need some quality cannabis medicine, be sure to drop by our marijuana dispensary on N. Prince St! Our marijuana dispensary in Clovis has some of the nicest and most knowledgeable bartenders around. You’ll be impressed with our huge selection of cannabis products including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and all kinds of accessories and merchandise! Find Cannabis in Clovis Pecos Valley Production takes pride in providing access to some of the best flavors of cannabis around. Be sure to check us out because you might just find your favorite strain. Even if we didn’t have the exact strains you were looking for, you’ll surely find new strains you have never tried and you might just discover some new favorites! Looking to Soothe Your Soul? There are so many different ways to enjoy your medicine whether you prefer smoking, ingesting orally, or even taking your medicine sublingually. Pecos Valley Production offers countless strains in different forms. If you enjoy dabs, we have some of the finest concentrates. If you prefer smoking, we have pre-rolls and plenty of buds for you to choose from. If you prefer oral ingestion, our edibles are fresh and delicious ready for you to enjoy. Be sure to check out our online menu today where you can make an order for pick up, or give us a call at (855) 732-2113 if you have any questions!