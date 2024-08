The staff is friendly , but the meds r junk, all taste and smell like shit, they only take meds in on consignment so when that junk don't sell they will give back, most peeps who go to this kinds of hole don't know any better or this is the safer way , peeps I've had better Rego with more flavors and work better then most of meds they carrie in house , it really sucks what peeps do for cash , offering low budget meds at top dollar , and then to make it worse they have a bottom shelf too , only thing good is clones , sorry pc, step up your game on the meds your bringing in