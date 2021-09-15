Shop all dispensaries in Ann Arbor, MI
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, weed is legal in Ann Arbor, MI.
- Yes, there are recreational and medical dispensaries in Ann Arbor, MI.
- There are 38 dispensaries in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
- The only place you can smoke weed in Ann Arbor, MI is at a private residence out of public view.
- Yes, Ann Arbor dispensaries accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards.
- To enter a dispensary in Ann Arbor, MI you must be 21 or older with a valid driver's license or valid medical marijuana card.
- Yes, you can buy weed online from dispensaries in Ann Arbor, Michigan by placing a pick-up order on Leafly.com
- No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy pot in Ann Arbor, Michigan.