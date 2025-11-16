DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Perfect Union - San Diego
1 Review of Perfect Union - San Diego
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
K........5
3 days ago
The Budtenders are the bomb! Everyone is super friendly and helpful, you have questions they have answers. Since the grand opening I've been there like six times for myself but I've recommended to several family and friends and they love it too! The store is so cute, I'm like a kid in a candy store. Great job Prefect Union keep it up!