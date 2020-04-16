341 products
Valid 3/27/2020 – 4/16/2020
Buy 2 Cannavative Dome Disposables get both 50% off Buy 2 Cannavative Mini Motivator Packs and get a 100mg Sativa Capsules Pack for Penny Buy Any Cannavative Capsules get a 100mg Indica Gummies for Penny
While Supplies Last No double Stacking Penny item will be added to your order from store not on leafly.
Staff picks
92 OG
from Pesha' Numma
12.45%
THC
0%
CBD
92 OG
Strain
$1701 ounce
$1701 ounce
Strawberry OG
from Pesha' Numma
16.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Strawberry OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
White Tahoe Cookies
from Pesha' Numma
18.25%
THC
0.05%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Juicy 16
from Pesha' Numma
13.65%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Juicy 16
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$1701 ounce
Pohe Koomea
from Tumatzekwae Nobe
17.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Pohe Koomea
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
Khalifa Kush
from Pesha' Numma
21%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Khalifa Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Pohe Koomea Pre-rolls
from Tumatzekwae Nobe
16.73%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Pohe Koomea
Strain
$25each
$25each
Yodee Pre-Roll Pack
from Tumatzekwae Nobe
14.42%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Yodee
Strain
$25each
$25each
All Products
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Tsaa Nesunkwa
18.04%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
Cass Kush
from Tsaa Nesunkwa
19.25%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Cass Kush
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$38⅛ ounce
Prayer Tower
from Tsaa Nesunkwa
16.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Prayer Tower
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$38⅛ ounce
Cotton Mouth
from Tsaa Nesunkwa
14.26%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cotton Mouth
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$38⅛ ounce
Pot o Gold
from Nabodoka Farms
17.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Pot o Gold
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$38⅛ ounce
Green Crack
from Nabodoka Farms
17.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
Green Crack
from TSAA Nesunkwa
15.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$38⅛ ounce
Sophia's Sunshine
from Nabodoka Farms
15.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Sophia's Sunshine
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$38⅛ ounce
Strawberry OG
from Nabodoka Farms
20.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry OG
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$38⅛ ounce
9LB Hammer
from Nabodoka Farms
19.53%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$38⅛ ounce
East Coast Sour Diesel
from Tsaa Nesunkwa
16.98%
THC
0.07%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$38⅛ ounce
Lee Roy TK
from MMG
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Lee Roy TK
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Yodee
from Tumatzetkwae Nobe
14.33%
THC
70%
CBD
Yodee
Strain
$50¼ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
Purple Hornet
from Tumatzetkwae Nobe
13.7%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Purple Hornet
Strain
$50¼ ounce
$50¼ ounce
Creamsicle Live Resin
from Bliss
78%
THC
0%
CBD
Creamsicle
Strain
$32½ gram
$32½ gram
Chem 91 Live Resin
from Bliss
76.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem 91
Strain
$32½ gram
$32½ gram
Cush Shatter
from Deep Roots Harvest
67.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Cush
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Fruity Pebbles Live Resin
from Srene
70.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Fruity Pebbles
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Nun Ya Business
from Binske
66.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Nun Ya Business
Strain
$36½ gram
$36½ gram
Zweet Business
from Binske
61.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Zweet Business
Strain
$36½ gram
$36½ gram
New York Purple Diesel
from Cannavative
76.12%
THC
0%
CBD
New York Purple Diesel
Strain
$25½ gram
$25½ gram
Hazelnut Cream Shatter
from Cannavative
77.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Hazelnut Cream
Strain
$25½ gram
$25½ gram
Big Smooth Applicator
from ENVY
86.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Chemdawg 91 Applicator
from ENVY
84.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdawg 91
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
LA Affie Applicator
from ENVY
87.3%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Affie
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Golden Strawberries Applicator
from ENVY
81.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Strawberries
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Applicator
from ENVY
81.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Strawberry Banana Applicator
from ENVY
82.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Sour Diesel Applicator
from ENVY
82.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Old Family Purple Applicator
from ENVY
85.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Old Family Purple
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Mint Chocolate Chip Applicator
from ENVY
82.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Dragon Fruit/Cotton Mouth Wax
from TSAA Nesunkwa
74.22%
THC
___
CBD
$24½ gram
$24½ gram
$461 gram
