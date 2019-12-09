Offering pickup
Verilife - Albany
Green Regular Strength 60-Count Capsules now $50!
Priced reduced from $135. Each capsule contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD.
While supplies last. Monthly dispensing limits apply.
All Products
CuraLeaf Slim 20:1 disposable vape 0.5ml
from Curaleaf
28.5%
THC
1.5%
CBD
$300.5 ml
Vireo Red (19:1) Bulk Oil 1mL
from Vireo Health
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$1001 ml
Vireo Yellow (6:1) Bulk Oil 1mL
from Vireo Health
42.8%
THC
7.2%
CBD
$1001 ml
CuraLeaf Slim Vape 1:1 disposable vape 0.5ml
from Curaleaf
15%
THC
15%
CBD
$300.5 ml
Vireo Green (1:1) Bulk Oil 1mL
from Vireo Health
25%
THC
25%
CBD
$1001 ml
CuraLeaf Slim Vape 1:20 disposable vape 0.5ml
from Curaleaf
1.5%
THC
28.5%
CBD
$300.5 ml
Blue+ 20:1 Sativa Vape
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
$750.5 ml
Blue+ 20:1 Hybrid Vape
from matter.
___
THC
___
CBD
$750.5 ml
Blue+ 20:1 Indica Vape
from matter.
___
THC
___
CBD
$750.5 ml
Blue 20:1 Sativa Vape
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
$500.5/ML
Aqua 2:1 Vape
from matter.
___
THC
___
CBD
$500.5/ML
Green 1:1 Vape
from matter.
___
THC
___
CBD
$500.5/ML
Yellow 1:20 Vape
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
$501/ML
Bug Rx Replacement Coils
from Mig Vapor
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
Bug Rx Vape Battery
from Mig Vapor
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
Locking Hemp Bag
from PharmaCann
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.5each
Blue 20:1 Chewable Tablets 20-count, Lemon Flavor (9.5mg THC)
from PharmaCann
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5020/ct
Dex Vape Pen Battery
from PharmaCann
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7QTY 1
Blue 20:1 Chewable Tablets 20-count, Orange Flavor (9.5mg THC)
from Unknown Brand
9.5mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$5020/CT
MOD Battery
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.5QTY 1
Blue 20:1 Capsule Extra Strength (9.5mg THC | <0.5mg CBD per capsule)
from PharmaCann
9.5mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$5020/CT
$13560/CT
Green 1:1 Chewable Tablets 20-count, Lemon Flavor (5mg THC / 5mg CBD)
from PharmaCann
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5020/ct
Blue 20:1 Capsule Regular Strength (5mg THC | >0.5mg CBD per capsule)
from PharmaCann
5mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$3020/CT
$8060/CT
CuraLeaf Mint Micro-Tablets 1:20 30CT
from Curaleaf
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$3030 ct
Green 1:1 Capsule Extra Strength (9.5mg THC | 9.5mg CBD per capsule)
from PharmaCann
9.5mg
THC
9.5mg
CBD
$9020/CT
$25060/CT
Green 1:1 Capsule Regular Strength (5mg THC | 5mg CBD per capsule)
from PharmaCann
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$5020/CT
$5060/CT
Yellow 1:15 Capsule Regular Strength (<1.7mg THC | 25mg CBD per capsule)
from PharmaCann
1.7mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$10020/CT
Blue 20:1 Oral Solution [alcohol free | 2X concentration]
from PharmaCann
285mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$7030/ML
Vireo Yellow (6:1) Oral Solution 12.5ml/25mL
from Vireo Health
600mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$9012.5ml
$17525 ml
Aqua 2:1 Oral Solutions [alcohol free | 2X concentration]
from PharmaCann
240mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$4030/ml
Green 1:1 Oral Solution [alcohol free, 2X concentration]
from PharmaCann
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$7030/ML
Lime 1:4 Oral Solution [alcohol free, 2X concentration]
from PharmaCann
60mg
THC
240mg
CBD
$7030/ml
Yellow 1:15 Oral Solution [alcohol free, 5X concentration]
from PharmaCann
51mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$12530/ML
Vireo Indigo (1:19) Oral Solution 25mL
from Vireo Health
62.5mg
THC
1187.5mg
CBD
$19525 ml
CuraLeaf 1:20 tincture (lemon) 30mls
from Curaleaf
15mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$6030 ml
