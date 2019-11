Marie74 on November 27, 2019

Staff is polite and professional. I ordered online for the first time today and was in and out in about 10 minutes. However, if you have a coupon, let them know ahead of time (at check in) before they finalize your order. I wasn’t able to use mine this time, which isn’t a big deal but every little bit helps since this medication is not covered by insurance. Also was supposed to get a scratch off with a discount for a future purchase for Black Friday and forgot to ask for one until I had already left. So, I missed out on that.