Piedmont Green (CBD only)
(704) 699-8805
Sour Space Candy
from Piedmont Green
0.08%
THC
17.06%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Haze
from Piedmont Green
0%
THC
12.51%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
1000mg 30ml Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture
from Piedmont Green
3.34mg
THC
33.3mg
CBD
mixed
Strain
$90each
In-store only
BaOx
from Piedmont Green
0.12%
THC
17.52%
CBD
BaOx
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
25mg 30ct Full-Spectrum CBD Capsules
from Piedmont Green
2.93mg
THC
25mg
CBD
mixed
Strain
$65each
In-store only
750mg 30ml Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture
from Piedmont Green
2.64mg
THC
25mg
CBD
mixed
Strain
$70each
In-store only
500mg 30ml Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture
from Piedmont Green
1.97mg
THC
16.7mg
CBD
mixed
Strain
$50each
In-store only
250mg 30ml Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture
from Piedmont Green
1.02mg
THC
8.3mg
CBD
mixed
Strain
$30each
In-store only