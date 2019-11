catanibis on October 24, 2014

The flowers are grown to what you'd expect from a Colorado grower. All the buds have trichomes densely packed on the calyxes and pistils. Use a 20x or greater magnifying lens on your buds and you'll agree with me. The place is kind of hidden but once you see the PP+CC sign, definitely stop in. The quality to price ratio is real proper too.