Plantabis Dispensary
Plantabis Dispensary
dispensary
Recreational

Plantabis Dispensary

RahwayNew Jersey
202.5 miles away
66 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

Plantabis Dispensary

Coming soon to Rahway, NJ! At Plantabis, we do more than provide you with the best quality cannabis in the state. Our top priority is to craft an experience that puts cannabis in a whole new league, one that is free from side eyes, hushed whispers, and hidden jars. With an eye for high style, we believe by highlighting cannabis and its benefits through art and culture, we can help shift the negative stigmas that surround our industry and help people like you discover wellness on your own terms along the way. What sets us apart is our belief that community is at the heart of our success! We prioritize working hand-in-hand with local cultivators to source the highest quality products. By prioritizing these local connections, we are able to ensure top-notch product quality and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our Rahway community. Rahway residents also receive a 10% discount on every order as a sign of appreciation for our great local community!

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 4
2077 US Route 1, Rahway, NJ
Send a message
Call 732-481-0002
Visit website
License RE000178
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm

Photos of Plantabis Dispensary

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Plantabis Dispensary