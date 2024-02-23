Plantabis Dispensary

Coming soon to Rahway, NJ! At Plantabis, we do more than provide you with the best quality cannabis in the state. Our top priority is to craft an experience that puts cannabis in a whole new league, one that is free from side eyes, hushed whispers, and hidden jars. With an eye for high style, we believe by highlighting cannabis and its benefits through art and culture, we can help shift the negative stigmas that surround our industry and help people like you discover wellness on your own terms along the way. What sets us apart is our belief that community is at the heart of our success! We prioritize working hand-in-hand with local cultivators to source the highest quality products. By prioritizing these local connections, we are able to ensure top-notch product quality and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our Rahway community. Rahway residents also receive a 10% discount on every order as a sign of appreciation for our great local community!