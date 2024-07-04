What’s not to like?? Everyone is extremely kind. So kind in fact that one of the gentlemen working there let me use his hotspot because service in rock hill is trash. I needed to transfer funds when I didn’t know they didn’t take cc. He offered it up kindly. Everyone who works there is knowledgeable and extremely ready to help or offer an educated opinion. They treat you like a friend and I love that. It has been a few years since I had medicated with 🌲. I was used to the old way of you got what your plug had. End of story. Going into Platinum leaf I had no idea what I needed but I know what I wanted the 🌲 to do for me. I asked the person to help me find a strain that would help to alleviate certain ailments/issues while increasing certain feelings/behaviors. He knew right away and recommended me some Pineapple Express. I left and when I tell you that it was spot on…you can take that to the bank. It was a 🎯. I was able to genuinely feel happy for the first time in years. Happy. Like I giggled. It was like my life was a black and white movie and Pineapple Express added not only color but happy background music too. From that point I knew I found my own version of Disney world in my backyard.