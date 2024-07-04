DISPENSARY
Platinum Leaf
Rock Hill, NY
4.9(4 reviews)
a........e
July 4, 2024
Good products prices are decent and website actually works and tells you what is in stock and what is not in stock and just a great dispensary good people very happy with them.
j........e
November 22, 2024
What’s not to like?? Everyone is extremely kind. So kind in fact that one of the gentlemen working there let me use his hotspot because service in rock hill is trash. I needed to transfer funds when I didn’t know they didn’t take cc. He offered it up kindly. Everyone who works there is knowledgeable and extremely ready to help or offer an educated opinion. They treat you like a friend and I love that. It has been a few years since I had medicated with 🌲. I was used to the old way of you got what your plug had. End of story. Going into Platinum leaf I had no idea what I needed but I know what I wanted the 🌲 to do for me. I asked the person to help me find a strain that would help to alleviate certain ailments/issues while increasing certain feelings/behaviors. He knew right away and recommended me some Pineapple Express. I left and when I tell you that it was spot on…you can take that to the bank. It was a 🎯. I was able to genuinely feel happy for the first time in years. Happy. Like I giggled. It was like my life was a black and white movie and Pineapple Express added not only color but happy background music too. From that point I knew I found my own version of Disney world in my backyard.
r........2
July 10, 2024
Extremely great experience. Great knowledgeable employees- overall excellent service !
b........6
August 17, 2024
Small- but the nicest bud tenders- a huge selection - highly recommend- will be back