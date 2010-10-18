C31sem
Small shop but have an amazing, helpful staff and wide variety of flower, concentrates and edibles. The Koala Bar edibles are amazing!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
8 reviews
Small shop but have an amazing, helpful staff and wide variety of flower, concentrates and edibles. The Koala Bar edibles are amazing!
This is my go-to dispensary here in Denver. Gabrielle was as helpful and knowledgeable as always! A must visit!
I live in Thornton and this is the only place I'll go.
small shop great flower with awesome prices. one of my favorite shops
I didn’t even make it into the dispensary, the front desk clerk lady was so rude to myself and the other shoppers in line I decided to shop elsewhere.
I love this place, I have a great experience every time I come here! Every time I come here they have different products on the shelf! Ounce prices just went down so they will be seeing me a lot more!!!!!
I moved here recently from a state that doesn't allow for awesomeness (weed). I have jumped around from 20 different dispensaries from Boulder to Colorado Springs, this is by far the best quality and price you will find, blows the bigger ones out of the water for price and has bud that got me more stoned than any other strain I've bought out here. very highly recommended!
Very casual atmosphere. No bells or whistles but very friendly staff. Outstanding quality. Oh lush and Alaskan ice so far. Both are incredible. Was there right at opening and I can see why they got so busy. Can't wait to go back