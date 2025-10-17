DISPENSARY
HEMP THC
Plug Smoke Shop & Dispensary - Downtown Asheville
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Plug Smoke Shop & Dispensary - Downtown Asheville
Leafly member since 2025
- 34 S Lexington Ave, Asheville, NC
- call (828) 505-1291
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 1
- Storefront
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
Promotions at Plug Smoke Shop & Dispensary - Downtown Asheville
Updates from Plug Smoke Shop & Dispensary - Downtown Asheville
1 Review of Plug Smoke Shop & Dispensary - Downtown Asheville
write a review
4.0
Quality
4.0
Service
2.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
l........s
6 days ago
The owner is out of touch and out of check with his staff and customers. Has the potential to have the look and feel of an apotheca or other truly #local shop 🤦🏻♀️