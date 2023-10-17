Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
PlushCo.
dispensary
Recreational

PlushCo.

MuskegonMichigan
531.5 miles away
Loading...

Deals

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Available today

3/$24 200mg Gummies | Choice Chews image
3 for $24.00
 
3/$24 200mg Gummies | Choice Chews
Available daily
Pot Dots image
2 for $25.00
 
Pot Dots
Available daily until 12/31
Element Live Rosin 0.5g Carts 3 for $90 image
3 for $90.00
 
Element Live Rosin 0.5g Carts 3 for $90
Available daily until 12/31
B2G1 Free High Life Farms Nuggies image
Buy 2, get 1 free!
 
B2G1 Free High Life Farms Nuggies
Available daily until 10/31
Monster Xtracts Gummies image
50% off
 
Monster Xtracts Gummies
Available daily
Element Live Resin 1G Concentrates image
4 for $100.00
 
Element Live Resin 1G Concentrates
Available daily until 12/31
LOCO Infused Pre-rolls 5/$30 image
5 for $30.00
 
LOCO Infused Pre-rolls 5/$30
Available daily until 11/30
Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.