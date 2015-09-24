MrSloppy on February 12, 2019

The problem with this place is their budtenders. Why are they so high? Budtenders here will tell you about rewards program and not explain anything about it. Guy was super spaced out and not even present.. I asked for edibles that were fruity and gummy.. Instead he brings multiple dark chocolate samples and a hard candy package.. I felt like the guy was disregarding me. He didnt even show me other flavors of the candy he just pressed the one flavor onto me. I felt like i was just a dollar here. I asked for a gram of oil and he shows me carts. This place sucks im going to ikes from now on at least there are women who work there and are willing to show you the product you asked for.