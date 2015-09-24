sorgo
Amazing spot packed full of kind, relaxed but ready to help people as well as plenty of amazing product. Definitely a true Seattle gem.
4.8
10 reviews
Cute, clean store! Very friendly and knowledgeable/helpful staff. Would definitely recommend and will be returning!
The problem with this place is their budtenders. Why are they so high? Budtenders here will tell you about rewards program and not explain anything about it. Guy was super spaced out and not even present.. I asked for edibles that were fruity and gummy.. Instead he brings multiple dark chocolate samples and a hard candy package.. I felt like the guy was disregarding me. He didnt even show me other flavors of the candy he just pressed the one flavor onto me. I felt like i was just a dollar here. I asked for a gram of oil and he shows me carts. This place sucks im going to ikes from now on at least there are women who work there and are willing to show you the product you asked for.
Very friendly staff with reasonable prices. Much calmer and nice experience than the long line and rushed sense you get at Ike’s across the street. Also they do a 15% off during happy hour from 12-4:20 each day. I stocked up!
Ponder is my favorite shop in town. The service is always fantastic, selection is great and they'll give you great suggestions whether you're on a top or bottom shelf budget.
Ponder scans and records your ID as you enter. As a private business they can do whatever they want. They claim to do nothing with the data, but I find that extremely discomforting. I will not be shopping here again.
Great selection of products, great bud tenders but the security guard was unfriendly, made me feel like I was wasting his time, and mean mugged me the whole time I was there
This is my happy place, not much different than being the child in the candy isle. What I've appreciated most is that I've been recommended the right strains for the high I'm looking for, in other words very knowledgeable. To top it off they're familiar with my face and they treat me personally. This is where you want to buy your weed during their happy hour...
Love this shop! The location is great, inside it's very brightly lit, friendly and welcoming. Everyone from the door person to the each bud tender makes you feel relaxed. I got great personal recommendations that resulted in me finding the best medicine I've been able to access since I've moved to Seattle. This is my go-to shop now, and I highly recommend anyone to check out Ponder, I think you will be happy you did! No one seems aloof or tries to rush your selection, and the shop just feels really safe and cozy. Thanks to everyone who works there for making it such a positive and uplifting experience, the shop is one of my new happy places :)
How a business truly distinguishes itself isn't in just selling you what you want. It's how they handle potential customer service issues. I went to return a vape cartridge that wasn't drawing properly. I was treated like a VIP. Misha (sp?) went above and beyond to explain potential problems with cartridges along with possible fixes, this, before cheerfully exchanging the defective cartridge for a new one (which works perfectly). Ike's (just up the street) is okay, but you feel a bit "processed" there, whereas at Ponder, you feel especially welcomed and valued. Lots of times, you can buy a given product from many stores, so your decision comes down to which store you'd prefer to give your money. I now prefer to give it to Ponder.