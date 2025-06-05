DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Ponderosa Dispensary - Flagstaff
Last updated:
Shop TRU Infusion at Ponderosa Dispensary - Flagstaff
Sponsored by TRU Infusion
Weed deals
Shop all weed deals
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
show all
Accessory
show all
Other
show all
Seeds
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Ponderosa Dispensary - Flagstaff
Ponderosa Dispensary is proud to be Flagstaff’s finest and ONLY locally owned Cannabis Dispensary. Located less than a mile from Northern Arizona University and 1.5 miles from Historic Downtown Flagstaff, we welcome all patients - Medical and Recreational - to experience our deli-style flower and weekly specials! You can find us in the University Plaza across the parking lot from Safeway. We invite you to experience the caring service and unparalleled quality offered by Ponderosa Dispensary. We offer plenty more popular Arizona brands including Canamo, Sonoran Roots, Charlies, and many more!
Leafly member since 2013
Followers: 2506
1250 S Plaza Way, Suite A, Flagstaff, AZ
License 00000087ESWR93327597
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountAZ licensed
Hours and Info (MT)
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
sunday
9am - 10pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Closed until 9am MT
Photos of Ponderosa Dispensary - Flagstaff
Promotions at Ponderosa Dispensary - Flagstaff
Updates from Ponderosa Dispensary - Flagstaff
1220 Reviews of Ponderosa Dispensary - Flagstaff
write a review
4.8
Quality
4.8
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
see all reviews
c........0
Today
Verified Shopper
B........e
Today
C........e
May 4, 2025
Verified Shopper
p........y
March 17, 2025
Verified Shopper