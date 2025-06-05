Ponderosa Dispensary is proud to be Flagstaff’s finest and ONLY locally owned Cannabis Dispensary. Located less than a mile from Northern Arizona University and 1.5 miles from Historic Downtown Flagstaff, we welcome all patients - Medical and Recreational - to experience our deli-style flower and weekly specials! You can find us in the University Plaza across the parking lot from Safeway. We invite you to experience the caring service and unparalleled quality offered by Ponderosa Dispensary. We offer plenty more popular Arizona brands including Canamo, Sonoran Roots, Charlies, and many more!