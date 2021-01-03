DISPENSARY
L........3
January 3, 2021
Price increase with a drop in quality
D........K
April 14, 2017
Spend $4000 get a free quarter?? Spend $300 get a free shake joint?? Your point system is horrible now. Always been a big HMH fan, much love, but this is kind of BS. I'm going to check out another dispensary in the future.
6........6
March 22, 2017
I've never before been to a dispensary I felt was staffed by rude employees. Somehow every bud tender/employee here is unfriendly and not at all willing to talk or recommend product to you. The quality is fine but the staff make this place terrible.
b........o
February 7, 2021
$50 1/8 for some popcorn and never has rosin like it shows on here... I had a feeling quality and service would go down after they start letting rec in. High Mountain is usually better than this...
j........6
March 24, 2015
This place is starting to go downhill. They are more worried about being cute with the customers then trying to get the overcrowded waiting room moving. Also I'm not happy that I know more about the basics of cannabis then some of the bud tenders and get to help their patients for them. You have educational material on the counter people. Maybe you should have your staff pick one up and read it occasionally. AZ dispensaries are in need of waking up and looking around them. When it goes recreational in AZ do you think we, your patients are going to put up with your sub par standards? I think not. Get your product up to standard for the prices you are charging, Get your staff updated on what CBD is good for, and learn that you are a business not a social gathering and move some patients. I will not be back to your dispensary unless all of these issues are fixed. I will take the extra time and money and drive else where out of flagstaff.
c........d
January 11, 2018
I have been going to this dispensary for a couple of years and unfortunately in that time it has gone from the best in town to the worst. Too bad. Just went in to pick up an online order and AGAIN, was told that the price on the website was wrong and was actually a higher price. This has happened more than once and is very frustrating especially when driving across town. The advertised price should be honored. Never had this problem at other dispensaries.
m........8
August 8, 2024
Verified Shopper
I've been coming here for 2 years when it used to be high mountain health. Quality and service have taken a nosedive since they changed to Ponderosa. Also, notice that some of the long-time budtenders are no longer here. This is what happens when the local company sells out and makes the consumer suffer. This used to be the best dispensary but how the mighty have fallen. I ONLY come here since they have the cheapest flower. You're better off going to Phoenix or Payson and buying in bulk unless you're desperate or low on funds. Also, beware when placing online orders. Sometimes, you get skipped ( it happened 3 times to me), and they are slow to catch it and won't even apologize and like to waste everyone's time.
J........2
December 21, 2018
Their " Early check in program" is so dumb I've been in there with two people and they will still let you wait 30-45 minutes while they let people who "checked in online" go before you even if they just showed up. First come first serve. get with the times. I have over a thousand points with them and I won't ever go back. I t's the same every time
B........r
December 17, 2016
I recently left a glowing review i feel is no longer valid. I must say with a heavy heart that i am not happy with the service and the fine print on there deals. After finding all the information online and in there newsletter i was distrought to discover they left out some rather important caveats. best bud in flagstaff maybe, most expensive definitely, friendly staff sometimes here to make the patient's day better not a chance.
u........t
July 25, 2016
I was one of HMH's first patients and have been there 20+ times. I wrote a 5 star review for them years ago and have bragged about them to many patients that I know. But sadly their quality has gone way down over the last year. Their flower is now mediocre and their top shelf is now what their Tier 2 and 3 used to be a while back. I hope they find some good growers again.
j........z
March 3, 2021
Verified Shopper
I have been coming to High Mountain since they have opened in flagstaff! I have stood by them through remodeling and re staffing and re organization! I was never against Recreational and still am not I respect all my 420 community but high mountain service is not good any more in the aspect for their patients. I placed a online order on leafy at 10:16 AM it says online to give a hour to complete order I came in the dispensary at 11:28 AM they asked to check me in then I got a email notifying me my order was canceled at 11:40 AM and I was told I had to wait in line and I was bumped down in line and was told there was still a 45 min wait I don’t know but I would say very poor management and very poor service customer beware I can not say anything bad about their products as they are great but customer service is now a 0 star
J........0
February 23, 2017
I've been going to HMH for 2 years and it's hands down the absolute best dispensary in northern Arizona, and my personal favorite in all of AZ. There's always a blatant sign of over the top quality, a PHENOMENAL selection with new strains coming out extremely often, as well as the presence of a very friendly environment with really good vibes going on from beginning to end. Great music, VERY VERY fast service even when they are busy, great prices, amazing specials and a convenient location for anybody just visiting! Don't miss out on the experience of being a patient at this dispensary, it's definitely Flagstaffs finest dispensary and it shows in their product and service! :)
A........z
June 24, 2024
Came in last Sunday lil guy working the table who checked me in was very rude. Came in around 8:30. Lil Guy wanted to keep an attitude going. But luckily i got the coolest bud tender I’ve ever had the pleasure of dealing with was actual the day before his birthday and his amazing service and quality people skills it made me almost forget about the rude lil fella.
c........o
February 16, 2018
Not worth the $15 - $20 a gram. I rather put money in my gas tank and drive into Phoenix for my meds. Just because there's a limited amount of dispensaries in Flag doesn't mean I need to be limited myself. Life's too short to spend that much on medication.. might as well start buying off the streets again for that price. I can get more bang for my buck elsewhere.
t........9
September 22, 2020
Verified Shopper
I had a terrible visit today after so many amazing ones. Team member Carlos has an attitude problem and he spoke to me as if I did not understand English - I felt extremely disrespected. Go to Green House, where their staff is actually friendly and wants to help you out. I am taking my business elsewhere.
s........l
January 19, 2018
By far, best dispensary in Flagstaff. All of the staff are incredibly knowledgeable and helpful in finding what their patients are looking for and not just upselling. Flower is the highest quality I've seen around and their selection (from flower to edibles and beyond) is top notch.
s........g
February 26, 2018
Best dispensary in town. If you want the dank quality, In a town where we only have a three dispensaries to choose from this is the place to go. Just like anything in life you pay for what you get. They have great daily specials and the best customer service hands down. The will forever get my business. Thanks for being the best high mountain.
h........n
September 10, 2013
This is such a great place. The meds are some of the best quality I've had in terms of looks, smell, and potency. On top of this, the staff is very friendly, helpful, and patient which makes the experience that much better. I'm glad there is finally a dispensary in AZ that is committed to serving the MMJ community the best that they can. I have been here multiple times and will keep coming back!
K........0
June 6, 2016
🌲..Worth the drive from Sedona & Amazing in Everyway!..a wide selection of high-end meds + Kind well informed Herb Tenders make this my fav Flagstaff dispensary. Their organic meds are far superior to most in my area..loving the GDP and Durban Poisen! Positive attitudes + Arizinas Best Bud = Bliss!! 😙 JAH✌
S........7
November 3, 2015
so i came in for the first time, enjoyed it, but i was severely mislead. i was choosing 1 dispensary for my trip to flag. i was promised the best deal here but once i got in and spent an hour of my time they wouldnt honor the deals promised. first time patient i was told i could do the media redemptions, told i could stack my first patient deal of 10% off ontop of another deal but once i got there the budtender wasnt able to do this. so basically i had to spend about 15$ more than i was told before, i couldnt reddem any of the media rewards i was told to do on the phone and on facebook after messaging the dispensary and following the instructions they told me to. I think because of this i wont be coming back. I equate this to a fast talking street deal. nothing stayed the same and as a firsst time patient i really got turned away from this establishment. you can contact me through the same facebook account we were communicating off of or you can call the number i left on my new patient form. also check your scale, what is 4.2 on the label weighed 3.8, that sketchess me out, its like 10% off weight wise. good day, God bless. i wont come back and get burned again.
k........c
January 8, 2018
This is my go to dispensary. They grow high quality local organic flower which is important to me to know whats going into my smoke. The other shops sometimes have cheaper prices, but the prepacked garbage and high residual/low terpene content concentrates keep me coming back to HMH. The KAYA cartridges are absolutely killer and are by far the most potent, tastiest cartridges I’ve come across and have become my go to. Good vibes, knowledgeable budtenders, and sweet daily deals is why HMH is the spot!
M........6
January 12, 2014
The ladies and gentleman that work there are always happy to see me whenever go in and they always ask how I am doing, and they are also very informative about the medicine that they have in stock.
n........r
May 15, 2019
I'm not going to drop any names, but there's a bud tender here who ruins my experience every time I come in. I always secretly hope I get a different bud tender, but always get this one. I don't know if you are overwhelmed or drink too much coffee, but you need to work on matching the customers energy. It's really off-putting when you ask if I know what I want within seconds of coming to the counter and don't know the daily specials. It's even more off-putting when your boss needs to confront you in front of a patient for not thinking through what you are saying and providing false info.
k........c
February 10, 2024
Front staff extremely rude to us and other customers checking in. Staff has had an obvious bad attitude since change of ownership last week. We walked out and will need some convincing to return. Unfortunate since we did like purchasing from here beforehand.