so i came in for the first time, enjoyed it, but i was severely mislead. i was choosing 1 dispensary for my trip to flag. i was promised the best deal here but once i got in and spent an hour of my time they wouldnt honor the deals promised. first time patient i was told i could do the media redemptions, told i could stack my first patient deal of 10% off ontop of another deal but once i got there the budtender wasnt able to do this. so basically i had to spend about 15$ more than i was told before, i couldnt reddem any of the media rewards i was told to do on the phone and on facebook after messaging the dispensary and following the instructions they told me to. I think because of this i wont be coming back. I equate this to a fast talking street deal. nothing stayed the same and as a firsst time patient i really got turned away from this establishment. you can contact me through the same facebook account we were communicating off of or you can call the number i left on my new patient form. also check your scale, what is 4.2 on the label weighed 3.8, that sketchess me out, its like 10% off weight wise. good day, God bless. i wont come back and get burned again.