TheBigGreenGiant on December 19, 2015

Popeye coffeeshop is sort of split into two parts. The entrance is like that of a typical corner cafe, with some tables and two desks - one for buying strains and another for tuck-shop style products, which there was a good choice of popular strains. The other part of the shop was down about 4 or so stairs and was sort of a nostalgic, cosey basement type chill area with 3 or 4 tables. This area got you away from the hustle and bustle of the main area. The choice of beats was mainly reggae chill vibes.