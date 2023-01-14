Popeye's Emporium is a family-owned business that has been serving customers for over 25 years in Spenard, Anchorage, Alaska. Our store offers a wide range of glassware, papers, smoking accessories, and more. We are also excited to announce the addition of a legal marijuana dispensary to our store. Our customers can now find a variety of marijuana strains, edibles, concentrates, and more at Popeye's Emporium. We take pride in providing our customers with high-quality, lab-tested products that comply with state regulations. Our staff is knowledgeable and friendly, always willing to help customers find the perfect products for their needs. Whether you're a seasoned smoker or a first-time user, we're here to make your shopping experience at Popeye's Emporium enjoyable and informative. Our mission is to provide the best customer service and products in the industry. We are proud to have served the Spenard community for over 25 years, and now also in the legal marijuana market. We are grateful for your visit to our page, and we hope to see you soon at Popeye's Emporium. Thank you for choosing us as your source for all your smoking needs. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or if you would like to place an order. We look forward to serving you at Popeye's Emporium in Anchorage, Alaska! Marijuana has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming and addictive. Marijuana impairs concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under its influence. There are health risks associated with the consumption of marijuana. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children. Marijuana should not be used by women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.