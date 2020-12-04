1st time stopping went looking for the best ice hash they had, picked out two different known hash companies, they wouldn’t let you touch the package because of Covid so I said ok, I didn’t think anything about it and cashed out and left. Get home thinking it’s all good til I see one is from 8/2019 and the other 1/2020. One was 70 and the 50 the “best stuff” they had. Employee recommended hahahaha No one in there right mind would buy hash rosin from a year ago the staff is negligent on the own product they push and blame it on the producer they told me to contact whoever it was from then saying it was my fault for purchasing it wtf. Stating it’s not there fault everyone sells the same thing pretty shitty customer service and knowledge... on top of the lil punk that checks ID tryin to come outside to fight haha what a joke this spot is. I have never had a negative experience anyyyywhere but avoid this place like moldy weed. There’s herban market and greener way that are close by BOTH have fresh hash/flower and knowledgeable staff that won’t f@ck you over! bunch of clowns work here