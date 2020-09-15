Here at Powell Farms Dispo, we take pride in our products and services. We are Veteran owned and have one of the BEST Vet discounts you will find! We strive to make our patients happy and healthy by offering great quality meds at decent prices. We will always have a smiling face to greet you at the door and strive to be able to answer any and all of your questions!!!! We had a rough start but, WE ARE BACK! Come check us out today!!!!