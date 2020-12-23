First off the bud tender took the $75 I brought from Grand Rapids. She says I don’t have enough for 2 half gram carts. Which made no sense originally. Then she chooses a cart for me and it leaks. I found out later. I said give me some of the flower my friend got. She gives me moldy Critical that makes me puke and gives me a sore throat and has white powder on it. I tell owner and he says nobody has ever complained about our flower ever. I see 9 times they had things taken off the shelves and to bring back to be destroyed. 1 was edibles. 1 was concentrates. 7 were flower different strains. So that’s a lie. He will not even look to see if the flower is safe. He claims he saw me only hand the bud tender 3 bills when they were in a pile. It was 3 20’s a 10 and 5 though. I also have a recording of the owner saying “I hope that biker wasn’t fucking lying to us because that would be really bad for us.” If anyone wants the recording just ask I’ll send you gladly. I also have a friend as a witness who was at the dispensary which it shouldn’t even be allowed to be called. Anyways these people are huge crooks and do not care about your health and the owner will lie repeatedly to not be caught. I just wanted them to be nice. They literally laughed at me after I walked out after the bud tender knew nothing about cannabis at all. I just don’t want anyone else to get sick or robbed or hustled. Do not buy their critical because you will get sick. I asked a question about is it common to get a sore throat and feel sick from flower they sell there and to have white powder on it. The owner says certain people can have bad reactions to certain strains. Well that is not true at all and nobody I know feels that way. Maybe paranoia wise it not sickness for sure. So my review would be 0 stars if I could because they lie, cheat, and steal then laugh about it and the owner isn’t even capable of giving honest answers or scoping olor looking at the flower to make sure its safe. But I think the recording pretty much says it all he trusted that a biker tested the biker quality flower but didn’t know because they don’t test have no problem selling flower with chemicals and mold and hurting patients. Luckily I’m not very ill like some patients or side effects could have been way worst then upset stomach, puking, and a swollen and sore throat. I hope I don’t get throat or lung cancer or nobody is hurt again or possibly killed from this money hungry organization who has no respect for patients.