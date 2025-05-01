DISPENSARY
Pressure Smoke & Vape – Midtown is a premier vape shop and legal dispensary located in Nashville. Our Midtown location features a fully stocked smoke shop and an on-site Dab Bar where customers can enjoy top-shelf THCA flower, concentrates, and legal THC products. Signature strains include White Mochi, Pluto, and Lemon Cherry Gelato — customer favorites for their potency and flavor. Whether you're stopping by for pre-rolls, carts, or a relaxing dab session, Pressure Smoke & Vape offers a unique and legal cannabis experience in the heart of Nashville.
Leafly member since 2025
StorefrontVeteran discountBlack owned
Hours and Info (CT)
thursday
12am - 11:59pm
friday
12am - 11:59pm
saturday
12am - 11:59pm
sunday
12am - 11:59pm
monday
12am - 11:59pm
tuesday
12am - 11:59pm
wednesday
12am - 11:59pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Open until 11:59pm CT
1 Review of Pressure Smoke & Vape
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere