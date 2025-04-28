About this dispensary
Pressure Smoke & Vape
Pressure Smoke & Vape – Antioch is a premier vape shop and legal dispensary located in South Nashville. Our Antioch location features a fully stocked smoke shop and an on-site Dab Bar where customers can enjoy top-shelf THCA flower, concentrates, and legal THC products. Signature strains include White Mochi, Pluto, and Lemon Cherry Gelato — customer favorites for their potency and flavor. Whether you're stopping by for pre-rolls, carts, or a relaxing dab session, Pressure Smoke & Vape offers a unique and legal cannabis experience in the heart of Nashville.
Leafly member since 2025
- 5814 Nolensville Pk 107, Nashville, TN
- call 615988-2634
- credit carddebit cardcash
- StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountBlack owned
Hours and Info (CT)
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 11pm
saturday
10am - 11pm
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 10am CT
