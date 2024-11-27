Family-Owned and Operated Licensed Medical Marijuana Grow, Processor, and Dispensary in Oklahoma At Primal Cannabis, we are a family-owned business with deep roots in Oklahoma. As 5th generation Oklahomans, our history dates back to the Cherokee Strip Land Run, and we've been building businesses and creating jobs for generations. We are proud farmers, ranchers, entrepreneurs, and cowboys committed to offering top-quality medical marijuana products. We treat our team and customers with love, respect, and transparency. Our core values are centered around faith, family, and God, and we embrace the pioneering spirit that shaped this great state. Every day, we strive to uphold these values in everything we do. At Primal Cannabis, we combine hard work with a passion for our craft. We are dedicated to providing safe, high-quality medical marijuana products that are grown using organic, sustainable methods. Our goal is to make a positive impact on the lives of our customers by offering premium cannabis products that enhance their well-being. We believe in the transformative power of cannabis and are committed to improving the lives of everyone who experiences Primal Cannabis.