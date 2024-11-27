Primal Cannabis
Primal Cannabis

Oklahoma City, OK
1131.1 miles away
Last updated:

Flower

Concentrate

Edible

Cartridge

Accessory

About this dispensary

Primal Cannabis

Family-Owned and Operated Licensed Medical Marijuana Grow, Processor, and Dispensary in Oklahoma At Primal Cannabis, we are a family-owned business with deep roots in Oklahoma. As 5th generation Oklahomans, our history dates back to the Cherokee Strip Land Run, and we've been building businesses and creating jobs for generations. We are proud farmers, ranchers, entrepreneurs, and cowboys committed to offering top-quality medical marijuana products. We treat our team and customers with love, respect, and transparency. Our core values are centered around faith, family, and God, and we embrace the pioneering spirit that shaped this great state. Every day, we strive to uphold these values in everything we do. At Primal Cannabis, we combine hard work with a passion for our craft. We are dedicated to providing safe, high-quality medical marijuana products that are grown using organic, sustainable methods. Our goal is to make a positive impact on the lives of our customers by offering premium cannabis products that enhance their well-being. We believe in the transformative power of cannabis and are committed to improving the lives of everyone who experiences Primal Cannabis.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 3
1333 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
License DAAA-NKEU-T1ZG
ATM Storefront ADA accessible Veteran discount Medical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
12pm - 6pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
Closed
friday
8am - 12am
saturday
10am - 12am

pickup Info

Today's hours
Closed until 8am CT
Time Same day Payment Cash

0 Reviews of Primal Cannabis

