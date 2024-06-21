dispensary
Medical

Primetime Buds

Tahlequah, OK
980.8 miles away
unverified listing

3 Reviews of Primetime Buds

3.7
Quality
3.7
Service
3.7
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
June 21, 2024
Primetime buds has the best of everything including the best Bud tenders
November 25, 2023
I got so much help from Zane and Haydon several times .m Jackson
April 5, 2024
they don't have nothing on this site n your saying they're the best