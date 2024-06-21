We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Medical
Primetime Buds
Tahlequah, OK
3.7
(
3 reviews
)
980.8 miles away
Open until Friday at 9pm CT
main
reviews
3 Reviews of Primetime Buds
3.7
(
3
)
3.7
Quality
3.7
Service
3.7
Atmosphere
June 21, 2024
r........2
Primetime buds has the best of everything including the best Bud tenders
November 25, 2023
r........7
I got so much help from Zane and Haydon several times .m Jackson
April 5, 2024
k........p
they don't have nothing on this site n your saying they're the best
Home
Dispensaries
Oklahoma
Tahlequah
Primetime Buds