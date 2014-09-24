ALX77 on June 19, 2016

They have lots of strains to choose from, but the man behind the cash register was very unfriendly. When my friend tried to pay and the transaction didn't succeed. I tried to pay for him but due to a technical issue it wasn't possible. I asked the man if he could hold on to the ones I just ordered. He said yes and insulted us. So i got back in line (because my friend already ordered drinks) and when it was my turn again he told me he didn't hold on to the strains. So I ordered again and left without thanking the man. I don't know why I should say 'thanks' to someone who treated us like crap (I was pretty pissed by now). When I walked away from the register the man yelled at me that I welcome (for his terrible people skills and service I guess) This was my second visit to this shop and I'm definitely not coming back here again. The seating area is very nice but often very crowded. Music was nice, good tunes and a nice volume.