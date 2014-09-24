marimonr
There were some expensive strains, with most being €14+. There’s lots of seating, but it’s so popular that it’s packed. Very cool atmosphere, but get there early to get a good spot to sit at
3.5
10 reviews
Nice place. Good selection. Lots of space. Table service. Crap music tho - pop / rnb stuff
I've had good times and bad times in this place. it's always crowded. I try to get there when they open to actually enjoy the place. I've also had good and bad experiences with the staff. I try to be friendly so I get a good experience. sometimes it is good... other times not so good. strains are also to expensive then what I'm used to.
Great to hang out with a big group! For the rest it is kinda okey
They have lots of strains to choose from, but the man behind the cash register was very unfriendly. When my friend tried to pay and the transaction didn't succeed. I tried to pay for him but due to a technical issue it wasn't possible. I asked the man if he could hold on to the ones I just ordered. He said yes and insulted us. So i got back in line (because my friend already ordered drinks) and when it was my turn again he told me he didn't hold on to the strains. So I ordered again and left without thanking the man. I don't know why I should say 'thanks' to someone who treated us like crap (I was pretty pissed by now). When I walked away from the register the man yelled at me that I welcome (for his terrible people skills and service I guess) This was my second visit to this shop and I'm definitely not coming back here again. The seating area is very nice but often very crowded. Music was nice, good tunes and a nice volume.
Unfriendly staff, good but expensive weed. Lot of choice though.
Sûrement un des plus grand en terme de superficie, assez grand choix niveaux weed mais la qualité n'est pas au rendez vous mais intéressante pour les petit budget. Musique trop forte pas génial pour chiller avec tes potes. Les budtenders sont pas hyper sympas et ont sent le stress avec un service que je qualifierai de fast food... Bref nous ne sommes pas rester longtemps
nice music , more energetic place then other coffeshops , but really good stuff. anyone who goes there should try the shorline strain verry recomended i had a blast!
poor quality weed. drinks were mandatory or asked to leave. There is much better coffeeshops in the area.
Very good and relax area with good music