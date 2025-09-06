If you've heard any of our radio ads, you already know Professor Herb's is here to help you "just chill", but let me tell you how we got started and what else we have to offer. We are a locally owned and operated family business located in Burke County, NC. Owner, Jonathan Ross, is a lifelong resident of the county and is proud to serve the community he loves. About a decade ago, he temporarily moved to California to help a family member with his cannabis farm. What was meant to be a few months turned into five years where he learned the ins and outs of the cannabis industry from the inside. This went very well and was very successful until 2015, when one of the many wildfires CA is known for, the Butte fire, completely destroyed the farm, the house, everything. At the same time, his sister here in NC had just found out she had cancer. He and his brother packed up what they could and fled the fire, racing across the country to get home to her. She unfortunately passed away 40 days after her initial diagnosis. He decided to stay here, in the mountains he loves, and in February 2019 opened a store dedicated to alternative health products. He found the perfect location - on Jamestown Rd. right before you get to the flea market from the interstate side, across from White Tire, where the Cash Points is, with the big parking lot so large vehicles can be accommodated, too. Being a former truck driver, he knows the importance of a good parking lot! He hired his ex-wife, Leslie, to be his manager and only employee. He chose neon green and purple as the store colors in honor of his sister's favorite colors. We stocked it with CBD, herbs, teas, vitamins and supplements in those beginning days. Business was slow in the beginning but each day got a little better, and with the help of several loyal customers, we were steadily making progress and growing. Then came early 2020, when the announcement came that everything non-essential had to go into shutdown. We complied but applied for essential status immediately. After being shut down for a week, we were thankfully accepted due to our vitamins and supplements being considered essential. We put on our masks and went back to work, sanitizing all day long and doing door and curbside service. Since then, we have added new employees - Sarah, which is Jonathan and Leslie's daughter, and Chelsea and Julia, who have become like family. Jonathan's wife, Jennifer, helps in the background with the technical side. With an emphasis on being knowledgeable about our products and what they do, we are proud of our staff and how they love to help people find their next favorite product! We have always offered 15% off to veterans and active military on Mondays and 15% off to seniors on Wednesdays. Business really began booming when THCA became available. It has become our biggest seller and we are proud of the quality and value we are able to offer to our customers. We keep eight strains available at all times. We do not carry more strains than that because we want to ensure freshness. We shop for our personal use here, too, so of course we want to carry the freshest, best strains we can. We do not do tier pricing; all of our strains cost the same, with the exception of the strain of the week, which is offered at a discounted price. Our goal has always been great products at affordable prices. If smoking the flower isn't your thing, we also offer cartridges or disposable vapes and edibles, as well as a variety of seltzers, from THC, kava and kratom to dopamine-boosting mood enhancing drinks. One of our hottest selling products right now are mushroom gummies, syrups and candy bars. The perfect way to boost your day or night. We proudly offer local NC brands such as CBDMD, Bhumi and Astria Farm. We carry Hometown Hero, a Texas based company owned by veterans and giving back to veterans. We carry so many products that are not listed here online. In addition to the vitamins, herbs and supplements, we carry a nice array of smoking accessories, aromatherapy, books and unique gift items not typically found in other stores. So, come on by the store and say hi! We'd love to show you around and answer any questions you may have. If you don't have time to shop around today, feel free to place your order and we'll have it ready and waiting for speedy service to get you back on your way. Either way, we can't wait to meet you and help you just chill :)