About this dispensary
Puffin Canna is Flathead Valley's newest medical marijuana dispensary. With premier marijuana and glass/vaporizer products. Puffin Canna has two locations, one in Missoula and the other in Kalispell. We are proud to be serving these great communities with high quality products at reasonable pricing. Come check us out, our friendly staff will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have. Some of our products that we carry are below. Concentrate Accessories - papers & grinders CBD - edibles & ointments Pipes - Water & Glass
Leafly member since 2022
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-8pm
