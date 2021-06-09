Puffy Cannabis Dispensary's aim is to provide our patients with the best quality products at affordable prices. All our prices are tax included and out the door (OTD). You can be confident the price you see is the price you pay! OUR BUD TENDERS We are very proud of our Bud Tenders, most of whom have over a year of industry experience. When we hire new team members, they are trained a minimum of 40 hours before they are allowed to consult their first patient. We are here to help with all your medication needs and our bud tenders are more than willing to help you and recommend anything you might need. QUALITY PRODUCTS We take our patients' safety very seriously. Every product we sell is tested according to OMMA Guidelines. Our vendors are reputable names in the industry and take pride in their products' safety and quality. Our flower selection is curated and tested by our expert team members before we categorize them into DIAMOND, PLATINUM, GOLD, SILVER, and GREEN accordingly to overall quality of the flower. LOW ATM FEES For your convenience, we have an ATM on site. Our ATM Fees are ONLY $1.50 per transaction. Unlike other dispensaries, we do not take profit from our ATM Service Provider and we pass those savings on to you! HAPPY HOURS Happy Hours from 8am-10am and 8pm-10pm Daily. 10% OFF store wide during happy hours. $99 OZ OTD EVERY DAY We have 5-8 Strains of $99 ounces. Available everyday. DAILY PREMIUM SHAKE SPECIAL DEALS (ALL TAXES INCLUDED, OTD) $45 for Oz, $60 for 2 Oz, $85 for 3 Oz WHO WE ARE We are a locally owned business that strives to provide the best possible medicine for our patients. We focus on quality and affordability without compromise. WHERE WE ARE We are located at 2713 S I 35 Service Rd, Oklahoma City OK 73129. On South I35 between SE 25th and SE 29th. Please take Exit SE 25th/29th from I35. Come check us out! VETERANS DISCOUNT We thank you for your service. You'll always get 10% off (Stackable) on all orders @ Puffy. NEIGHBORS DISCOUNT If you live/work within 5 miles of us, get 10% off always (Except special deals, no stacking) FREE PRE-ROLL ON YOUR BIRTHDAY Get a free Kief infused premium pre-roll on your birthday with purchase.