bradytheking17 on May 9, 2019

Once upon a time this was a 5/5 store. Been coming here since medical days. This store has been steadily going down hill as they now have won awards and seem to no longer care about their customers. Tonight I went into the store to buy some bud. I knew what I wanted within a few minutes of looking and waited for an available bud tender as I was next in the queue and I had just spoke with the bud tender a few moments before. He finished helping his customer out, looked at me then decided to help a customer out who had just walked in the door ignoring me. I left and will never go back to that location even though I have tons of loyalty points.