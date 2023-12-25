Pure Blossom
Pure Blossom
dispensary
Recreational

Pure Blossom

PenningtonNew Jersey
168.2 miles away
Loading...
296 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

Pure Blossom

Pure Blossom is the community cannabis destination in New Jersey, providing a welcoming and personalized alternative wellness experience. Our team offers educated guidance to make sure you find the exact right products for you. Women-owned and operated, we focus on high-quality and beautiful cannabis and wellness essentials, seeking to put the plant in a new context by empowering our community to explore its benefits with confidence, comfort and style.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 0
2554 Pennington Rd, Pennington, NJ
Send a message
Call 609-928-3644
Visit website
License RE000100
ATMStorefrontADA accesibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

Photos of Pure Blossom

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Pure Blossom