296 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Pure Blossom
Pure Blossom is the community cannabis destination in New Jersey, providing a welcoming and personalized alternative wellness experience. Our team offers educated guidance to make sure you find the exact right products for you. Women-owned and operated, we focus on high-quality and beautiful cannabis and wellness essentials, seeking to put the plant in a new context by empowering our community to explore its benefits with confidence, comfort and style.
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 0
2554 Pennington Rd, Pennington, NJ
License RE000100
ATMStorefrontADA accesibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
Photos of Pure Blossom
Show all photos