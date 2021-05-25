The people at Pure Dakota Health in Williston are incredible!! They know how to find the right strains for the ailments that I suffer from. The prices have come down a ton since I first started coming here, but the state of North Dakota is in charge of prices so I can't really blame them. The variety is enticing and I love all of the new products and strains they come out with! The people at the dispensary are always willing to help me with medical card renewals and stuff. I love it here!!