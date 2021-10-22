Shop the recreational menu instead
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.Shop the recreational menu instead
208 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Pure Options - Lansing East - Medical
Formerly Stateside Wellness, Pure Options Lansing East is located in the historic Eastside neighborhood within a three-minute drive from the MSU campus. Our experienced and educated staff make finding the perfect products a snap, and the quality of our own Pure Options flower is unparalleled. Serving the adult-use and medical cannabis communities.
Leafly member since 2021
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
Photos of Pure Options - Lansing East - Medical
Show all photos