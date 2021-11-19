Find dispensaries near Lansing, MI
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
- Yes, you can grow weed in East Lansing as long as it's done in the privacy if your own home and out of public view.
- You can up to 10mg of THC tincture in Michigan.
- No. To enter a dispensary in Michigan you must present a valid photo ID and a medical marijuana card if applicable.
The following dispensaries are popular among locals in Lansing, MI
- Pure Options - Lansing East (recreational)
- Skymint - Lansing (recreational)
- Pincanna - East Lansing (medical)
- JARS Lansing (recreational)