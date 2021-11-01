Pure Remedies is a connoisseur cannabis company and delivery service serving the Gallatin Valley, Montana. Starting in 2016, with a passion for cannabis culture and a need to fill a void in the current medical market, PR set out with the goal to change cultivation practices in a way that is more healthy for patients and the environment; therefore creating the highest quality user experience. We specialize in connoisseur grade flower, solvent-less full spectrum extracts, and bringing new strains to market that meet niche demand for patients in terms of flavor, potency, and effect. Our plants are managed in a "living-soil" cultivation style which relies on microbiology to cycle complex organic inputs, making them available to the plant, thus providing soil substrate that is both alive and regenerative. We pride ourselves in working towards a more sustainable approach to producing cannabis. Nothing but love goes into creating our medicine and we take pleasure in sharing the fruits of our experience with other people.