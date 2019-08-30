Upon entering the store a pale man, whom I could imagine being named Alonso, appeared sporting a wholly uninviting and unappealing visage as we looked around the shop. We awkwardly browsed their wares as this man watched us. Motionless. Silent. We asked for their pet merchandise and he pointed in the direction of said shelving with a limp finger. After we had made our selections without any conversation or helpful suggestions, the man didn't care to check on our online coupon and did not accept it. He said he would, but in actuality did nothing while staring at the screen. After much deliberation, he grabbed my card with his limp, clammy hand and completed the transaction. The pale man now haunts the thoughts of both me and my dear wife. He asked for a good review. I refused. I never want to go back in that place.