Potzalot
the guy was very informative and knowledgeable. I had a good 1st time experience. I will shop there again.
Thank you for the feedback. We want every visit to be a good one. Hope to see you again soon.
Great selection and great price
It was my pleasure to assist you. It's our goal to provide quality service and product to the patients. Thank you for the review and hope to see you again very soon.
Mel was awesome. Very knowledgeable about products. All prices on here are tax included so you know exactly what you’re going to pay. I’ll be going back.
We strive to make our patients experience as smooth as possible, we thank you for coming in and look forward to seeing you again soon! Thanks again for your patronage!
The service made me feel comfortable great selection decent prices,look forward to seeing Mel again
It was so great to help you! We look forward to having you back at PureRx soon!
I met Melina, who is the most prepared dispensary owner EVER! She has everything from flower to baking supplies. Also, the cheapest moonrock pre-rolls I've come across!!!!
Thank you! We really strive to have the best quality, variety, prices and customer service in our stores! And while I am not the owner, I really do appreciate the kind words...I love my job and I hope it shows! Hope to see you again! -Mel
I use the Claremore location and it has the best flower in Rogers county. The bud tender, Mel, is awesome. Prices are tax included which is also great.
We are glad you like the new location! Thank you for noticing the tax is included. We want to make the experience easy and stress-free for all patients. Thank you again, for all the kind words, and we hope to see you again soon!
Love this new place in town! The atmosphere is calming & the gentlemen that was there helped me above and beyond! I can not wait to watch this new business grow! WELCOME TO COLLINSVILLE! I will be back very soon!
Thank you so much for the warm welcome! We are extremely happy to be in Collinsville and look forward to serving all the great people in the community. And an extra thanks for the kind words - we really appreciate it!