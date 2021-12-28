At PurLife, we believe in the life-changing effects of medical marijuana. From its calming and relieving properties to its medical and health benefits, we believe that by supplying quality cannabis, we can inspire and advocate for healthier, wholesome living. Every day, each one of our staff members works to make medical marijana and its benefits readily available across New Mexico. Experienced growers tend to plants, while knowledgeable budtenders make recommendations, all to provide patients with the powerful properties of cannabis. In each of our products is a unique balance of quality, innovation, and experience. Our Grow Team has pioneered new ways of producing cannabis that result in the highest levels of quality, and a safe, predictable product. Innovation is at the core of everything we do so that we remain consistent with industry changes and can continue to provide the latest products and services. Lastly, we’re an experienced cannabis producer, with the ongoing commitment to guide customers towards relief, wellness, and well-being Our mission is to improve the health of our patients, and through education, quality CBD and THC products, and expert staff, we’re able to do just that! We invite you to visit us today and discover all that we have to offer, because here at PurLife, what we do is more than just a job, it’s our passion and purpose. PurLife supports and adheres to all New Mexico State and Department of Health laws and regulations.