GYMP on October 4, 2019

I was most fortunate to find the Hawaiian landrace Maui Wowie in the jar behind the counter here. I've always enjoyed the berries and fruity strains so this was a prime choice. Purple Moon brought the boutique-style comfort to this legalization I was hoping to find. Thanks for that. I have brought a few people with me here and will continue to do so. Handicapped accessible, which is hard to find sometimes. I can't wait to come in again!