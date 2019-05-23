Bobford
Absolutely fantastic! Nice, comfortable atmosphere. Knowledgeable staff. Great prices and product.
4.8
10 reviews
Super helpful, great choices and pricing. Very knowledgeable about right medicine for what was needed. Will be returning and recommending.
Great place! Nice flower, excellent employees. One of my main places to. Good prices as well
The staff is helpful, product is great. I wish there was OTD pricing on most things and maybe more than one person incase someone is in a hurry
Best varieties (flower, vapes, edibles, etc..) and the absolute best prices. Friendly and knowledgeable staff. They even cut off big stem pieces so they don't count towards your total weight! That really shows a lot of honesty. Clean store.
I wanted to like this place I even gave it two attempts. The flower is not medical grade quality, both times it was dry, and literally did nothing at all.
I was most fortunate to find the Hawaiian landrace Maui Wowie in the jar behind the counter here. I've always enjoyed the berries and fruity strains so this was a prime choice. Purple Moon brought the boutique-style comfort to this legalization I was hoping to find. Thanks for that. I have brought a few people with me here and will continue to do so. Handicapped accessible, which is hard to find sometimes. I can't wait to come in again!
Phenomenal customer service, very high quality product at a great price. One of my all time favorite dispensaries.
I’ve been at many many dispensaries throughout the state and this one so far is my favorite. Excellent selection and even better prices. Good place to get top shelf without emptying your pocket.
I love the girls here! They go above and beyond to get you what you are looking for!! Extremely awesome products! Great prices! 👍🏻 I’m a regular at this gem! ☪️