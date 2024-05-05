The Purple Owl
dispensary
Recreational

White Plains, NY
246.5 miles away
351 products | Last updated:

About this dispensary

The Purple Owl is your suburban haven for New York’s top-quality, legal cannabis products. With delivery to Westchester and Putnam counties, explore our carefully curated selection of premium cannabis strains, edibles, tinctures, and other wellness products. Our knowledgeable budtenders understand the unique needs of our community, whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or a first-time user. We’re committed to offering the highest standards of quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction, ensuring you have a positive and informed cannabis experience. Questions? Ask us! We're here to help in any way we can. We are a company rooted in the suburbs of New York, firmly committed to advocating for the legalization of cannabis and the industry’s pivotal role in ameliorating the historical injustices associated with its prohibition.

Leafly member since 2024

License OCM-CAURD-24-000124
RecreationalDeliveryLatinx ownedWoman owned

