About this dispensary
Quality Roots - Evesham LLC
Welcome to Quality Roots Marlton Dispensary, conveniently located at 850 Rte. 70 W in Burlington County, just a short drive from Cherry Hill and Philadelphia. We offer an exceptional selection of cannabis products, including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, and more, with our friendly and knowledgeable staff ready to help you find exactly what you need. Committed to accessibility, we provide wheelchair-accessible entrances, restrooms, and parking, ensuring a seamless experience for all. Plus, don’t miss out on the best cannabis deals and discounts in the area.
850 Rte 70 W, Evesham, NJ
License 3363
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 10pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
