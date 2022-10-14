R Pharm 2 U is located on Haudenosaunee/Iroquois confederacy in Akwesasne, and have our own organic-grown flower that we extract using ice and water. We also have a couple of unique sublingual microdose sprays using a proprietary vehicle that ensures consistent results every time. We have had success with a THC 5% spray that helps with insomnia and pain for the novice or elderly , and also a double strength THC 10% spray that would help more severe pain or the experienced user. Our most recent addition to the sprays is an anxiety/PTSD and MS spray that has CBD 2:1 THC ratio , that has had very good results with symptom relief. These Full-spectrum RSO oil for these sprays are extracted by R Pharm 2U in house.