I was shown flower that was labeled a lot higher in THC on the jars, not so much once the labels have been printed out. know I know the older the bud the more it loses. Hence why the state requires them to retest it after awhile. My issue is the jars needs to be updated as well. If this is what I'm being shown to help with my decision I expect accurate information. 24% God's Gift is really 17%THC. Honesty man! I will go back, if they can correct this.