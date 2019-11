tashi689 on September 20, 2014

This is a new rating. Initially I rated them lower on atmosphere since they didn't have chairs. To some that might seem a bit picky, but being able to sit while I shop is critical for me. I increased my ratings because after posting my last review where I complained that there were no chairs available, they immediately purchased stools and chairs for the pick up site. In my opinion that is great customer service and it shows a desire by the owners to accommodate the needs of their customers. I am not an expert by any means, but I think the medicine here is great. I have not been disappointed, not once. I smoked in the seventies and I have purchased product from about a half dozen other dispensaries so I do have something to compare the service to. I have found the medicine to be adequately moist. In fact the owners told me they bought a machine and they now calibrate their medicine so that it meets industry standards for moisture content. They have also taken steps to ensure all of their medicine is tested. CANCER PATIENTS: I have read a lot of testimonies regarding the concentrated Cannabis Oil that is being used by cancer patients. In my opinion this is a legitimate therapy. I plan on using this protocol in a much lower dose to treat a condition that I have. The good news is that if you need this medicine to treat cancer Red Barn can procure lab tested oil for you. Please call them if you need information regarding the oil. HIGH THC: this week and next the dispensary has Jack Herer. This is a high THC saliva (22%) and if you need a high THC medicine this strain will knock your socks off. I am treating anxiety, panic and depression. Normally for PTSD anxiety, high THC Sativas can cause anxiousness, but this one didn't for me. I found it produced a very clear headed high with no associated agitation or nervousness and a nice calm body feeling. It work wonders for me and was the best medicine I have had to date. Go easy though if you are not used to the high THC strains. My other RB faves are Super Lemon Haze, Sour Diesel but all their meds have been good. BHANG BARS: these are 180mg chocolate bars produced from RB medicine. The chocolate is delicious and they are easy to dose. I have had a great response from ingesting the 10-15 mg dose several times throughout the day. Used before bed, it has been a great sleep aide and it controls pain for me. I have found the owners here to be friendly and accommodating. They have always taken the time to answer my questions.